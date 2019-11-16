8 qualify PSC exam for PMS officers

Eight out of the total 228 candidates have qualified the written examination of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission for 34 posts of Provincial Management Service (PMS) officers (B-17).

The commission had received 503 applications and the competitive examination was conducted from June 11 to June 14, 2019, said an official communiqué. The successful candidates would be summoned for further psychological assessment and viva voce in due course subject to their eligibility in all respects, it added.

“Results of two candidates have been kept pending till a decision of the commission on their eligibility,” it said, adding, the DMCs of the failed candidate would be uploaded on the commission website.