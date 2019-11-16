Rotary Club Karachi ATF 14 & Under Super Series Tennis from tomorrow

KARACHI: Sindh’s Ashar Mir is top seed in the Rotary Club Karachi ATF 14 & Under Super Series Tennis Championships (Leg 2) that is to be held at D A Creek Club here from Sunday (tomorrow).

This was disclosed by the Organizing Committee of this championship at a press conference at Karachi Gymkhana here on Friday.

“As many as 12 boys and four girls are taking part in this Asian ranking event while two US nationals have been included in the main round,” said organising committee chairman Farhan Essa. He added that two players from Islamabad are also taking part in this event.

Organising Committee president Khalid Shamsi said that their academy had been organising ATF events in Karachi for last three years. “We received overwhelming response from international players but due to some issues they withdrew at the eleventh hour, but we will continue holding this international activity,” he said. Arif Qureshi, the referee of the event, said that the winner would get 200 ranking points and the runner-up 130 points.