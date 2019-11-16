close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 16, 2019

Women strike for minimum wage in Spanish football

Sports

AFP
November 16, 2019

MADRID: Footballers in Spain’s women’s league launched an indefinite strike on Friday seeking to double the minimum wage to 16,000 euros ($17,680), the players’ union AFE announced.

The Association of Women’s Football Clubs (ACFF) believes the more modest clubs will be unable to afford wages with the minimum currently set at 8,000 euros.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports