Women strike for minimum wage in Spanish football

MADRID: Footballers in Spain’s women’s league launched an indefinite strike on Friday seeking to double the minimum wage to 16,000 euros ($17,680), the players’ union AFE announced.
The Association of Women’s Football Clubs (ACFF) believes the more modest clubs will be unable to afford wages with the minimum currently set at 8,000 euros.
