Expats’ complaints

LAHORE:Overseas Pakistanis Commission Commissioner Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari chaired a meeting to review the progress on the complaints of Pakistani expatriates after his return from his visit to the US.

He was briefed that the Commission addressed 112 complaints within two weeks. The complaints involved an amount of Rs 38 crore, and 74 kanal land, four shops and a house were reclaimed from illegal possession.

The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) commissioner said, “We shall protect the rights of our overseas Pakistanis.” He said the delegations of Overseas Pakistanis lauded the efforts made by OPC during his visit to the US.