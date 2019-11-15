Hiring on vacant posts approved

LAHORE:The Punjab government Thursday approved appointments on vacant posts of Housing and Town Planning Company, Fisheries and Wildlife, Ombudsman’s office, and Infrastructure Development Authority.

The approval was given in 19th meeting of Cabinet Committee for Finance headed by Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht. Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Minister’s Adviser on Finance Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and secretaries of the department concerned attended.

The meeting deferred the appointment in Zakat and Ushr departments, besides approving supplementary grants of Rs10 million for the creation of board of directorates of health, education and school department ordinance, Rs6 million supplementary grants for equipment procurement for Lahore High Court, Rs46 million for local government department for transformation to new system.

The meeting also approved supplementary grants for BHUs, THQs, DHQs and RHCs for Mianwali and Rawalpindi. However, the meeting deferred the supplementary grants demand of the transport department for procurement of buses.

The transport department instructed to chalk out a plan with coordination of Urban Unit, planning and development department, finance department and city traffic policy for environment friendly routes and buses and present to the committee within a month.