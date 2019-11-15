close
November 15, 2019

All Pakistan Junior Squash Championships from November 17

Sports

KARACHI: Sindh Squash Association (SSA) is organising Jubilee Insurance All Pakistan Junior Squash Championships from November 17 to 22 here at PN Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex.

The event carries a total prize purse of Rs300,000. The qualifying round will be played on November 17 and 18 and the main rounds from November 19 to 22.

Players will be seen in action in these categories: Boys Under-13, Boys Under-19 and Girls Under-19. The organising committee comprises chairman Jahangir Khan, tournament director Imran Haroon, finance secretary Omar Bangash, tournament referee Naveed Alam and media coordinator Shahjahan Salahuddin.

