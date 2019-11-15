PBF to be assisted by PPBL

KARACHI: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has co-opted Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) as a member of its Pakistan Professional Boxing Management Committee.

The PPBL shall assist the PBF in organising its professional league, PBF secretary general Nasir Ijaz Tung, said in a statement on Thursday. The Professional Boxing Management Committee has been duly constituted by PBF president Khalid Mahmood to regulate the professional boxing activities in Pakistan in accordance with the PBF and AIBA rules, he added.

“This shall definitely help to promote boxing in Pakistan as well as better enable our national pugilists to elevate to international standards while ensuring the prevention of these athletes from being debarred from pursuing their Olympic deams as well as competing in non-recognised boxing arenas.

“Shahid Ahmad Khan, Director PPBL, has been appointed as one of the member of the Professional Boxing Management Committee of PBF as well as having the status of an Observer on the Executive Committee and the General Council of PBF. The boxing fraternity of Pakistan has welcomed Shahid Ahmad Khan in the PBF family and is confident that his presence in PBF shall be very beneficial.

“Nouman Shah, the President of PPBL, has assured PBF of his complete support for the promotion and development of boxing. The initiative taken by Nouman has been applauded by the PBF.”