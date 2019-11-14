National Games Rugby begins at Abbottabad

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Rugby women event in 33rd National games 2019 under way at Kunj football stadium Abbottabad.On day one of the two days women rugby event total 8 matches played. On the occasion Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) officials also witnessed thrilling matches.

Pakistan Rugby Union Chairmen Fawazi Khwaja said that it is nice to see women rugby talent coming up. All the provinces and departments put up a great show and sent their women teams which is good sign for the promotion of rugby in Pakistan.

In first match of the day Railways beat Punjab by 5-0, in 2nd match Wapda beat Sindh by big margin 58-0, in third match of the day KPK team beat Baluchistan by 20-0, in 4th match of the day Army beat Punjab by 30-0, in 5th match Wapda beat Baluchistan by 49-0, in 6th match KP team beat Sindh by 10-0 in seventh match Army beat Railways by 27-0 while in the last match Wapda beat KP by 49-0. On Thursday semifinals and finals will be played at the same venue.