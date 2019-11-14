Shahbaz’s press conference on Nawaz position today

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif will address a crucial press conference today (Thursday) for discussing the developing situation with regard to the removal of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s name from the ECL, Geo News reported.

Shahbaz has also called an important meeting of the PML-N’s senior leaders today. The development comes a few hours after the government announced issuing a one-time permission for four weeks to Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Japan hails opening of the Kartarpur Corridor

ISLAMABAD: The government of Japan has expressed its congratulations on the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and welcomed the fact that it will enable Sikh pilgrims in India to visit easily and safely Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

In a press statement, Ohtaka Masato, Press Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, while paying respect to the efforts made by both India and Pakistan that led to the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor said that this event will promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.