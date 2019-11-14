GCU moot begins with focus on public health

LAHORE:The third international conference on “Innovative Biological and Public Health Research (IBPHR-2019)” Wednesday began at the GC University Lahore under the auspices of its Zoology Department, Punjab Higher Education Commission and Pakistan Science Foundation.

University of Education Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the conference’s opening ceremony that was attended by more than 500 participants from various fields of biological and social sciences.

Prof Dr Michal Carvan from University of Wisconsin-Wilwaukee, USA and Professor Dr Abdul Rauf Shakoori from University of Punjab were key note speakers at the preliminary session. In his opening remarks, Dr Atif Yaqub, the conference chairman, said that besides eminent zoologists from within the country, foreign professors from USA and Austria were also participating in the IBPHR-2019, where 101 research papers were scheduled to be presented in technical sessions. He said that this year the conference focused on the contemporary public health issues.

Prof Pasha said that public health and food safety were serious concerns in Pakistan; if they focus more on these areas, millions of rupees spent on hospitals and medicines could be saved. In his message, GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that when resources were scarce they should be multiplied by research and academic collaboration between universities. Dean Faculty of Languages, Islamic and Oriental Learning Prof Dr Sultan Shah said that this two-day conference aimed to provide a platform for researchers, scientists, academicians and industrial professionals from all over the world to present their innovative research in the field of biology and public health.

UVAS: The Debating Society of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore on Wednesday arranged All Pakistan Declamation competition “Decrodeo 19” with the theme of “Voice of Kashmir”.

Total 53 institutions from all over the country participated in this contest. A private university won the team trophy.

In English debate category contest, Abdullah Mohsin (Government College University Lahore) won first position and Muneeb-ul-Hassan of a private university got second position while Tehreem Fatima got third position.

In Urdu debate category contest, Abdullah Warraich won 1st position and Nasrullah Baloch (Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi) got 2nd position while Laraib Fareed (University of Sargodha) stood on 3rd position.

UVAS Principle Officer Student Affair Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf was the chief guest of this contest. He distributed team trophy, certificates and shields among the winners.

graduation ceremony: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has said that degrees and skills without high moral values and ethics have no value. He was addressing the graduation ceremony of PU Department of History and Pakistan Studies at Al Raazi Hall here Wednesday. Around 150 degrees were distributed among the students of masters, MPhil and PhD.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Member Syndicate Dr Mahboob Hussain, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Dr Iqbal Chawla said that the students of Department of History and Pakistan Studies were dedicated and hardworking.