Religio-political parties give mixed reaction to Nawaz Sharif issue

LAHORE:Religio-politcal parties have given mixed reaction to sending ailing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif abroad for treatment on humanitarian basis.

Ameer Ul Azeem, secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami, talking to The News, said national and international establishment played a pivotal role in the issue of sending Nawaz Sharif abroad for treatment. Nawaz had been given such favour in the past by Saudia Arabia and Lebanon, the JI leader continued. Now Nawaz is being sent abroad after the approval of international establishment, said Azeem. According to him, dharna/protest of Maulana Fazalur Reham played the role of a catalyst in it.

Removing Nawaz Sharif’s name from the ECL shows there is no democracy in Pakistan. Such examples could be found in dictatorship and kingship only, he added. Allama Tahir Ashrafi, chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), termed it a good step taken by the government and said it was a right of Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment.

Peer Iajaz Ashrafi, central leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), commented that the decision by the government showed that law was only for the poor people. There are thousands of ailing prisoners languishing in jails. No one stands for them, he said. Nawaz Sharif was imprisoned over money laundering, how the government can send a convicted person abroad, he questioned. If Nawaz is in serious condition, he must be treated in Pakistani. He said the TLP head was kept in jail for six month even he was a crippled person. The prime minister should prove that everyone is equal before the law by not allowing Nawaz Sharif to go abroad, he said.

Noor Ullah Siddiqui, central secretary of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), said it was not ailing Nawaz who was going abroad for treatment but a money launder. He said a corrupt political leader was going abroad to protect himself. The PTI is not doing justice by allowing Nawaz Sharif to go abroad after getting guarantees from Shahbaz Sharif. PTI is committing mistakes but Prime Minister Imran Khan will not realise it because he is in power as power has its own moralities, he said. No air ambulance waits for the common man at airports, he said.