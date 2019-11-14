Double Shah scam victims get Rs193m cheques

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, on Wednesday distributed the cheques of recovered money amounting to Rs193.59 million among 1,763 affectees of Double Shah scam.

Around 14,500 complainants approached NAB, Lahore, for recovery of their billions of rupees on the pretext of provision of hefty profits over their investment by an accused named Sibt-ul-Hassan Gilani alias Double Shah.

The accused person in connivance with his accomplices managed to accumulate a huge money from general public by offering them lucrative financial incentives. During the course of investigation against the accused, NAB confiscated all known properties of the accused persons as an in-direct recovery. In addition to that, NAB attached 32 residential and commercial properties found in the name of accused persons.

The NAB, Lahore, has so far, returned full amount to 6,000 affectees, whereas, another 6000 affectees have received half of their principal money while delivery of the amounts recovered is still underway to the rest of the victims. In the bargain, NAB, Lahore, determines to distribute another amount of Rs360 million among the affectees of Double Shah scam in near future.