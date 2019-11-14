17 Pak players to feature in US Junior Open Squash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Seventeen Pakistan players have entered their names to play the prestigious US Junior Open Squash Championships scheduled to be held at Allston, USA from December 14-17.
The entry deadline was Wednesday (November 13), and by that time 17 players had entered their names in different age categories. Shehryar Saleem will play in under-13 category. Humam Ahmed, Huzaifa Ibrahim, Abdul Majid Khan, Saboor Khan and M Shoaib entered their names for under-15 singles.
The players who entered in under-17 category were Waleed Khalil, Hammad Khan, Haris Qasim, Khushal Riaz Khan, Ali Sher, Huzaifa Zahid and Abbas Nawaz. In under-19 category, Abdul Moiez, Ahmad Hassan, Saqib Iqbal and Shahab Khan entered their names.
According to the rules of the championship, a maximum of eight players from any country could enter in one age category. The draws will be announced on December 12.
KARACHI: Seventeen Pakistan players have entered their names to play the prestigious US Junior Open Squash Championships scheduled to be held at Allston, USA from December 14-17.
The entry deadline was Wednesday (November 13), and by that time 17 players had entered their names in different age categories. Shehryar Saleem will play in under-13 category. Humam Ahmed, Huzaifa Ibrahim, Abdul Majid Khan, Saboor Khan and M Shoaib entered their names for under-15 singles.
The players who entered in under-17 category were Waleed Khalil, Hammad Khan, Haris Qasim, Khushal Riaz Khan, Ali Sher, Huzaifa Zahid and Abbas Nawaz. In under-19 category, Abdul Moiez, Ahmad Hassan, Saqib Iqbal and Shahab Khan entered their names.
According to the rules of the championship, a maximum of eight players from any country could enter in one age category. The draws will be announced on December 12.