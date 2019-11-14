17 Pak players to feature in US Junior Open Squash

KARACHI: Seventeen Pakistan players have entered their names to play the prestigious US Junior Open Squash Championships scheduled to be held at Allston, USA from December 14-17.

The entry deadline was Wednesday (November 13), and by that time 17 players had entered their names in different age categories. Shehryar Saleem will play in under-13 category. Humam Ahmed, Huzaifa Ibrahim, Abdul Majid Khan, Saboor Khan and M Shoaib entered their names for under-15 singles.

The players who entered in under-17 category were Waleed Khalil, Hammad Khan, Haris Qasim, Khushal Riaz Khan, Ali Sher, Huzaifa Zahid and Abbas Nawaz. In under-19 category, Abdul Moiez, Ahmad Hassan, Saqib Iqbal and Shahab Khan entered their names.

According to the rules of the championship, a maximum of eight players from any country could enter in one age category. The draws will be announced on December 12.