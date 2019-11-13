‘Govt using delaying tactics in Nawaz Sharif case’

LAHORE:Expressing views on Nawaz Sharif’s plan to go abroad for treatment, the majority of Lahorites have suggested that the government should not ‘play’ with his health for political point scoring.

The majority of citizens of Lahore, which is known as stronghold of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), when contacted by The News have said the government is using delaying tactics in excluding the name of Mian Nawaz Sharif from ECL.

On the other hand, most of the PTI supporters expressed the views that the government is doing a right thing by demanding surety bonds from him because there are chances he might not come back. Some PTI supporters also claimed that Mian Nawaz Sharif will not come back.

“Scoring political points on someone’s health is a very bad thing and against humanity,” said Jamshed Khan, a shopkeeper of Hall Road. He said Mian Nawaz Sharif remained Prime Minister of this country thrice and deserves respect but the PTI government didn’t follow any norms. “Cabinet has refused to strike off name of Nawaz Sharif from ECL unless he provides date of his return and submits assets as mortgage with the government,” said Shaista, a lady health worker, adding demanding a return date from a patient showed how much cruel this government is. She said if any of the present ruler gets ill and is shifted to any hospital abroad, would he/she will give date of his return as well as submit surety bonds or pledge his/her property.

“I want PTI to give farewell to Nawaz Sharif at Lahore Airport because this is the best time to chant their favorite slogan Go Nawaz Go,” said Momina, a resident of DHA. Palwasha Khan, another resident of DHA, said the government should not send Mian Nawaz Sharif and family abroad unless they returned the looted money.

“Nawaz Sharif voluntarily returned from London and went to prison. This is a man who was kept in jail while his wife was dying in London,” said Bashir Ahmed, a lawyer by profession. He said doubting the illness of Mian Sahib is not the right way and Imran Khan should not do such things, which he can’t bear in future.

Imran Kazmi, a local PTI coordinator, said Sharif family should return the looted money first to avail any privileges. He said the government should adopt a very strict policy and Imran Khan should fulfill his promises of recovering looted money from all the corrupt.