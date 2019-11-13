Youth dies in road accident

LAHORE:A 20-year-old youth was run over and killed by a speeding tractor-trolley in the Johar Town area on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Abdullah. He was passing through Johar Town area on a bike when a rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit and killed him. The body was removed to morgue. PHP: The inspector general of police, Punjab, it is the duty of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) to undertake patrolling on highways, therefore, PHP officials should not challan goods transport.

The IG said this during his meeting with a nine member delegation of people associated with goods transport business at Central Police Office on Tuesday. The IG said all the chief traffic officers in the province should keep coordination and contact with local goods transport organisations of their respective districts so that their hurdles and issues might be sorted out on priority. The delegates thanked the IG for issuing the orders for quick resolution of the problem of their community. They said that they would also abide by the rules during their operations.

POs arrested: Sundar investigation police arrested three hardened criminals, including two proclaimed offenders. The arrests were made on the directions of DIG Investigation Lahore Dr Inam Waheed.

The arrested persons were identified as Tanveer Jutt, an accused of killing his friend, Shahzad, over a monetary dispute; Saleem alias Saleemi and Faizur Rehman who was wanted by police for the last 10 years. Meanwhile, Gujjarpura investigation police arrested three persons involved in attempted murder. The arrested accused were identified as Waris Ali, Afzal and Muhammad Asim.

Drug pushers: Lahore police, in continuation of a crackdown on the drug peddlers around the educational institutions, arrested 696 accused drug pushers. City division police arrested 140 drug peddlers, Cantt division 128, Civil Lines division 58, Sadr division 139, Iqbal Town division 89 and Model Town Division police arrested 117 drug pushers.

accidents: At least nine people died and 1,130 suffered injuries in different road accidents across Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 1,003 accidents in all the 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 710 badly injured victims of accidents were removed to different hospitals while 420 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.