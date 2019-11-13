Bizinjo rejects 'conditional' relief for Nawaz

LAHORE: National Party Balochistan Senator Hasil Bizinjo has described the "conditional relief" being given to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as an absurd move by the government which failed to remove confusion in its camps. Talking to The News, Senator Hasil Bizinjo stated that first of all, Nawaz Sharif had received bail from court and the government should not meddle into the affair as it fell

in the jurisdiction of the court. Moreover, he said the prime minister and the government seemed quite confused over the issue as their stance on relief to Nawaz Sharif was different a few days ago but now Imran was saying that after a

thorough probe, it had been found Nawaz was right about his health condition and he must go abroad. He said the government had made an absurd demand while asking Nawaz to deposit a huge amount for the case (Al Azizia) which was not related to Pakistan.