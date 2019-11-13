Misbah asks Amir, Wahab to gear up for T20 WC

LAHORE: Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has advised pacers M Amir and Wahab Riaz to start preparing for next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“The T20 World Cup is approaching quickly,” Misbah said in a media talk in Perth, which was made available here. “Amir and Wahab should start their preparations to lead the pace attack.”

Commenting on the upcoming two-match Test series against Australia, he said that its never easy to play against the Men Down Under. The first Test will be played in Brisbane from November 21 to November 25. The second game will take place from November 29 till December 3 in Adelaide.