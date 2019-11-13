WSSP to replace old tube-wells, redesign drains

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services, Peshawar, on Tuesday decided to replace machinery of all old tube-wells in Shaheen Muslim Town-1 and II (SMT) in union council 11.

The company will also redesign all drains that were not draining out sewerage water and replace water supply lines, said a handout.

Chief Executive Officer Syed Zafar Ali Shah also directed Zonal Manager, Zone B, Engr Ameer Khattak to install new tube-wells where they were needed. He gave the directions while listening to the complaints of residents during his visit to the union council as part of the ongoing Community Engagement and Awareness drive. Earlier, he inspected provision of water and sanitation services in the locality. He met local elders, teachers and traders and shopkeepers, urging them to realise their responsibilities regarding sanitation.

The WSSP chief told them that the dream to make Peshawar clean could not be materialized unless the people realise and fulfill their obligations. He also directed the relevant zonal manager and project manager to reconstruct all drains that were not draining out sewerage water. The chief executive officer told the managers to stop work on all drains that were being constructed without approval from the WSSP. Besides, he asked for covering all manholes on drains with concrete lids that were either broken or stolen. Later, addressing the residents at Ijazabad Park, he said the WSSP spend Rs2500 per month on each while charge Rs360 per month for water and sanitation.