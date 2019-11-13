National agriculture emergency programme launched in Bajaur

KHAR: Formally launching the National Agriculture Emergency Programme for tribal district here, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Tuesday that the government was committed to developing the merged districts.

Addressing a function at the Civil Colony here, he said the Prime Minister's National Agriculture Emergency Programme was being launched from Bajaur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Mohibullah Khan, Chairman District Development Advisory Committee Swat and Member Provincial Assembly Fazal Hakim Khan, members of the National Assembly from Bajaur Gul Zafar Khan Baghi and Guldad Khan and others were present on the occasion. The chief minister also inaugurated the olive plantation scheme, launched the prime minister's Backyard Poultry Initiative and the distribution of the wheat seeds.

He also distributed motorcycles among the officials of the Livestock Department and chillers among the dairy farmers. The chief minister said that Bajaur would be linked to the Swat Motorway, adding that a tunnel would also be drilled into the mountain at Barang.

He said all the schemes being executed in other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the health and education sectors would be extended to the merged districts.

Mahmood Khan said that the government would spare no effort to solve the issues being faced by the residents of the merged districts.

As per the national agriculture emergency programme, Rs44 billion would be spent for the development of agriculture, livestock, fisheries and irrigation sectors in the province during the next four years.

Under the initiative, 8,000 acres of barren land in the tribal districts would be converted into orchards whereas 28,000 acres of barren land will be brought under cultivation.

Furthermore 25,000 acres of land would be utilized for production of corn and wheat seeds whereas 16,000 acres of land will be allocated for cultivation of vegetables for which seeds will be provided to farmers free of cost.

"Hefty amount has been allocated for the Annual Development Programme in comparison with previous years. Once implemented, it will help in bringing about agricultural and economic revolution in the province," the chief minister said. He also announced regularisation of project employee's of the agriculture, livestock, fisheries and irrigation department, initiation of grafting project for wild olive trees and also directed the Deputy Commissioner to prepare a detail PC-1 for resolutions of all the problems and developmental initiatives for Khar in Bajaur.