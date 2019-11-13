IT minister attends H3C opening

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday said the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication was committed to digitally transform the country into a knowledge based economy.

Addressing the H3C Grand Opening Ceremony, he said Pakistan was making strides forward and in the right direction. “I must appreciate the management of H3C company for realising the potential of Pakistan as an emerging market and hope that it will grow its operation in the country on strategic level,” he added.

Pakistan possesses immense potential, especially in the ICT sector, and companies like Huawei, ZTE, Nokia, Ericsson and Cisco have a employees from Pakistan, which explains the quality and ability of available skilled human capital, the minister said.