close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

IT minister attends H3C opening

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday said the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication was committed to digitally transform the country into a knowledge based economy.

Addressing the H3C Grand Opening Ceremony, he said Pakistan was making strides forward and in the right direction. “I must appreciate the management of H3C company for realising the potential of Pakistan as an emerging market and hope that it will grow its operation in the country on strategic level,” he added.

Pakistan possesses immense potential, especially in the ICT sector, and companies like Huawei, ZTE, Nokia, Ericsson and Cisco have a employees from Pakistan, which explains the quality and ability of available skilled human capital, the minister said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business