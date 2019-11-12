close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

Fazl falls short of giving plan B

National

November 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday fell short giving plan B of protest to his workers but he maintained that struggle for the end of what he said illegitimate government would continue. Addressing Azadi March on Monday night, Fazl said they were holding consultations with other opposition parties saying that pressure on PTI government would continue to increase. “Whatever decision is taken by us will be acceptable to all of you,” the JUI-F chief said.

