Tue Nov 12, 2019
November 12, 2019

Second phase of Tableeghi Ijtema ends

National

November 12, 2019

LAHORE: The second phase of Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema concluded peacefully here on Sunday. Tablighi groups from Mardan, Mansehra, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur participated in the second phase of the Ijtema. Dua was also offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country. Focal Person of Ijtema, Dr Nadeem Ashraf appreciated the security arrangements made by the Lahore police. He said participants of the Ijtema did not face any problem. "Capital City Police Officer BA Nasir lauded the police officers and jawans for performing best duty. He said that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ashfaq Khan and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Malik Liaqat

fulfilled their responsibilities with efficiency. He said that SSP Operations, SSP Security and SP Sadar remained mobilised throughout the Ijtema.

