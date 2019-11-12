Bank robbery accused escapes from police custody

NOWSHERA: An accused, who was arrested in a bank robbery case, escaped from the police custody in Pabbi tehsil, sources said on Monday. They said that Mashkoor Khan, a resident of the Orakzai district, along with his accomplices had allegedly broke open the locks of a bank in Pabbi on August 16, 2019 and took away Rs2.34 million. Later, the police arrested Mashkoor Khan who made disclosures about his accomplices and money. They said that he was detained at the official quarter of Station House Officer Muhammad Khan where a constable Bakhtiar Khan was deputed to keep a check on him. The sources said the accused allegedly overpowered the constable and escaped. When contacted, District Police Officer (DPO) Mansoor Aman confirmed that the accused had escaped, adding the erring cop had been suspended.