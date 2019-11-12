close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
November 12, 2019

Plea to release 10,000 ailing inmates referred to CS

Lahore

A
APP
November 12, 2019

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday referred a petition filed for the release of 10,000 ailing inmates like Nawaz Sharif to Punjab chief secretary.

The court asked the chief secretary to decide the plea after hearing stance of the petitioner in accordance with the law. Justice Rasaal Hasan Syed passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by Engineer Muhammad Ilyas, chairman Awam Dost Party. The petitioner had submitted that more than 10,000 ailing inmates were in different jails across the country whereas appropriate treatment facilities were not available to them in jails. He contended that as per Constitution all citizens were equal and no discrimination was allowed.

