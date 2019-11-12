PPP will topple govt if Maulana Fazlur Rehman fails in his mission: Qamar Zaman Kaira

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said his party will definitely topple the PTI government if Maulana Fazlur Rehman the chief of the JUI-F fails to do so through Azadi March.

“We are not part of any dialogue with the government,” he remarked while talking to media Monday. The government has been accused of not taking care of the politicians. Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s health is deteriorating day by day, he added.

It is pertinent to mention that JUI-F workers and supporters have been staging a protest at Islamabad’s H-9 ground near Peshawar Morr with the aim to topple the PTI government.

The Azadi March started from Karachi last week under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The caravan reached Islamabad on October 31 after making stops in different cities. The march has now turned into a sit-in as the part protesters have asked the state institutions to stop backing the government. A meeting of the JUI-F’s central leadership was called Monday to discuss the future of Azadi March and what course it will take. The leaders will be discussing whether they will be implementing their Plan-B or not. They will meet at JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman’s residence in Islamabad.

On the other hand, PPP leader Sherry Rehman said the government is not allowing Asif Ali Zardari to access medical experts and personal doctors. According to media reports, Sherry said Zardari’s condition is worsening day by day and his medical reports are neither being provided nor a private medical board constituted for his treatment.

Instead of doctors’ direction, government is playing with Zardari’s life; therefore, government should act consciously.