Nawaz Sharif’s London travel for treatment delayed

LAHORE: While former premier Nawaz Sharif’s travel abroad for treatment in a specialised health facility in London has been delayed for unspecified period of time, the special medical board, constituted by the Punjab government, has once again recommended the patient’s treatment abroad due to non-availability of certain tests in the country.

The board, headed by Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz, Principal of Services Institute of Medical Sciences/ Services Hospital Lahore (SIMS/SHL), met twice on Sunday night and Monday. The board members unanimously recommended Nawaz Sharif’s treatment abroad, requiring further diagnosis to ascertain the root-cause of his ailment. The medical board was asked about the details of non-availability of tests in Pakistan.

The Punjab Health Department, after getting details from the medical board, would inform the interior ministry about the health details of Nawaz Sharif through a circular.

Dr Adnan Khan, Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician, also confirmed that combined opinion of the medical board consisting of members from the Services Institute of Medical Science and the Sharif Medical City unanimously endorsed the opinion that former PM should travel abroad to a centre of excellence for definitive diagnosis and treatment. “Any delay would compound the risk,” Dr Adnan expressed his concern in a twitter message on Monday.

Nawaz Sharif was supposed to travel abroad on an air ambulance on Monday, but his departure was delayed due to inclusion of his name in the no-fly list.

The federal cabinet is likely to take up the matter on Tuesday (today) to decide about sending Nawaz Sharif abroad after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) asked the federal government to use its discretionary powers to remove Nawaz name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

After having been discharged from Services Hospital, Nawaz Sharif had submitted an application to the interior ministry for going abroad for his treatment. The interior ministry had sought a report from the Punjab Health Department through a circular.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at DGPR head office on Monday, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said Nawaz Sharif had been looked after fully during his treatment at Services Hospital. She said Nawaz was discharged from hospital on Nov 6 and all his medical reports were constantly shared with his personal physician Dr Adnan. “Excellent available treatment facilities were ensured for Nawaz Sharif in hospital,” she added.

She said the media was regularly updated about Nawaz Sharif’s medical condition during his treatment in the hospital, besides the problems being confronted by the doctors during patient’s treatment. She said Nawaz Sharif’s disease was diagnosed timely and treatment started immediately. The doctors injected platelets in order to increase the count to the maximum level and services of haematology specialist Prof Dr Tahir Shamsi from Karachi were acquired for the purpose.

On the instructions of Dr Tahir Shamsi, she added, Nawaz Sharif was given steroids; yet his blood pressure and sugar level remained uncontrolled. “Sugar level of Nawaz Sharif was never controlled and for this reason, the dose of insulin had to be increased,” she said, adding that Nawaz Sharif’s kidneys were also affected due to uncontrolled sugar and related complications.

She said Nawaz Sharif stayed at the hospital for three days after getting bail, as he wanted to leave hospital along with Maryam Nawaz.

The minister said that many complications arose during making up deficiencies of platelets count. Doctors took special care of his health that was in critical state. “The Punjab government had ordered for his complete care during treatment as a patient,” she added.

She said Nawaz Sharif was also provided with the facility of an emergency ambulance 24 hours a day during his imprisonment at Kot Lakhpat jail as well as during his detention by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). “No one can guarantee complete health to any human being except with the blessings of Allah Almighty,” she added.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi have also expressed their good wishes and prayed for Nawaz Sharif’s early recovery.

Munawar Hassan adds: A two-member PML-N team will seek removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from the ECL on Tuesday (today) while taking up the issue with the federal cabinet sub-committee.

Representing Shahbaz Sharif, Ataullah Tarar, Deputy Secretary General, and Dr Adnan Khan, personal physician of Nawaz Sharif, will participate in the sub-committee meeting of the cabinet, which will meet on Tuesday to discuss an application, filed by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. The PML-N will seek removal of patient’s name on humanitarian grounds.

The meeting is scheduled to be presided over by Federal Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem, while recommendation of the sub-committee would be presented before the cabinet meeting.

Sher Ali Khalti adds: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s ticket for London was cancelled on Monday due to delay in removal of his name from the ECL.

He was scheduled to travel to UK on Qatar Airways flight QR629 on Monday. It was learnt that the family has made another booking for travel on Tuesday on the same flight, along with his doctor and Shahbaz Sharif.

However, some party sources said Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz is also scheduled to leave for London along with Shahbaz Sharif and personal doctor Dr Adnan Khan.

Desk news/agencies add: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif was likely to be removed from the list. "Everybody is worried about Mian Nawaz Sharif's health, but the issue should not be politicised," the governor said during a chat with media at Alhamra Hall in Lahore.

Also, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said speculations regarding health of Nawaz Sharif should not be made. She said delay in removal of his name from the ECL was contrary to recommendations of doctors’ board and is tantamount to putting his life in danger. Each and every second is precious for his treatment, and in case of any accident, it would be difficult to shift Nawaz Sharif abroad, she added.