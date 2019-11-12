Three shops gutted in Empress Market fire

Three shops were gutted after a fire broke out at Empress Market in the Saddar area. According to a fire brigade spokesperson, the fire broke out on the night between Sunday and Monday and two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the scene after getting information. The firefighters were able to douse the fire in half an hour.

The spokesperson added that the fire erupted in an electronics shop and engulfed mobile accessories and garments shops. No loss of life was reported and the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.