close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

Three shops gutted in Empress Market fire

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

Three shops were gutted after a fire broke out at Empress Market in the Saddar area. According to a fire brigade spokesperson, the fire broke out on the night between Sunday and Monday and two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the scene after getting information. The firefighters were able to douse the fire in half an hour.

The spokesperson added that the fire erupted in an electronics shop and engulfed mobile accessories and garments shops. No loss of life was reported and the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi