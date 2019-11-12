Three wounded for resisting mugging attempts

Three people were injured on Monday in various parts of the city in separate mugging bids. A 55-year-old woman, identified as Khursheed Banu, wife of Abdur Rasheed, wounded in a firing incident in Surjani Town Sector 4-B within the limits of the Surjani police station. She was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Police said the woman was standing at the door of her house to drop her children to school when two armed men on a motorcycle came and attempted to snatch her mobile phone. As she offered resistance, they shot and injured her.

The robbers managed to escape after the firing. A case has been registered and further investigations are under way. In another incident, a 47-year-old man, Anwar, son of Abdul Haseeb, was injured due to firing in the Bhains Colony area within the remits of the Sukkan police station. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

According to SHO Adeel Shah, the incident took place over offering resistance during a mugging bid. Following the firing, a large number of people gathered on a road in Bhains Colony and staged a protest against rampant street crime, demanding action against the criminals.

Police officials reached the protest site and dispersed the protesters after assuring them of their cooperation. A case was registered over the firing incident.

Meanwhile, a milk shopkeeper was injured when armed bandits shot him over offering resistance during an attempted robbery at his shop located in Mehran Town within the jurisdiction of the Korangi Industrial Area police station.

The injured was identified as 24-year-old Farhan, son of Athar Din. He was shifted to JPMC. Police said a case was registered and further investigations are under way.