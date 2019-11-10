Lecture on Climate change and security

Islamabad :The German and French Embassies in Islamabad are arranging a joint German-French lecture program ‘Open Doors’ on Monday, 11 November 2019 at 3 p.m at COMSATS University.

The lecture will focus on the topic ‘Climate change and security.’

German climate change expert Dr. Adrien Detges, analyst at Adelphi research iInstitute Berlin, and French climate change expert Bastien Alex, research fellow at Institute of International and Strategie Relations, Paris, will discuss with Dr. Muhammad Abid, Assistant Professor at the Center for Climate Research and Development at COMSATS University, and Dr. Imran Syed, Head of the Center for Policy Studies at COMSATS University about the consequences of climate change on security policy.

The German Ambassador, Bernhard Schlagheck, will address the audience with a welcome note to open the session.