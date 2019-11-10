2 Pak origin authors shortlisted for S Asian Literature prize

LONDON: Two authors of Pakistani origin Sadia Abbas and Jamil Jan Kochai have been shortlisted for the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature 2019 along with four other authors.

Abbas’s novel ‘The Empty Room’ is set in Karachi in the 1970s when political and social unrests were on the rise in the city. Kochai’s ‘99 Nights in Logar’ tells the story of an Afghan American boy and his journey in Afghanistan that his parents call home.

The other books contending for the prize are Amitabha Bagchi’s ‘Half The Night Is Gone’, Madhuri Vijay’s ‘The Far Field’, Raj Kamal Jha’s ‘The City’ and The Sea and ‘There is Gunpowder in the Air’ by Manoranjan Byapari.

The announcement was made at the London School of Economics and Political Science in the UK.

The DSC Prize founders along with jury chair Harish Trivedi and jury member Jeremy Tambling were present at the event.