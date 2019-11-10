Security high alert in Peshawar for National Games

PESHAWAR: Security has been put on high alert in the provincial capital as the 33rd National Games would get underway at the Peshawar Sports Complex today.

The road passing in front of the complex has also been blocked in a bid to ensure enhanced security. Peshawar could not host this major sports event for the last nine years due to poor law and order situation.

Over 4,700 policemen would be deployed in Peshawar for the security of the five stadiums, hotels and routes to be used by the players coming for different events of the National Games.

“Apart from deployment of police commandoes in stadiums and on routes, snipers will be deployed atop the multi-storey buildings to keep a check on suspicious elements. SSP Operations will be the overall in-charge of the security of the games,” Capital City Police Officer Karim Khan told The News.

He said the peaceful holding of the biggest sports gala of the country was the top priority of the KP Police. He added that search and strike operations were carried out in the vicinity of the stadiums and hotels were cleared ahead of the opening of the games.

“The players will be taken from hotels to stadium in special security,” he said.

Police authorities said a comprehensive security plan has been chalked out for the 33rd National Games being held in the provincial capital starting from today. Special security arrangements have been made for the opening and closing ceremonies as a large number of top government officials and other dignitaries are expected to attend the functions. All the sports events were postponed or shifted to other cities after the increase in terrorist incidents in Peshawar and rest of the province in recent years. The situation has improved and sports events are now being held regularly in KP.

Officials said that apart from the regular police and cops in civvies, the commandoes of Special Combat Unit would be deployed in and around the stadiums during the games and opening and closing ceremonies. Policewomen as well as soldiers from Pakistan Army would also be deployed at certain points during the games. A special traffic plan has been chalked out for the games to divert traffic to other routes as the main Bara Road would remain blocked to facilitate the players and spectators. The strict security and blockade of roads, however, is likely to keep a large number of spectators away from the stadiums to witness different events.The 33rd National Games were earlier scheduled to be held from October 26.