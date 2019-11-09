Motorcyclist dies in accident

LAHORE:A 23-year-old bike rider died after his bike crashed into the iron fence along the Metro bus track on Ferozepur Road at Model Town on Friday.

According to the eyewitnesses, the bike driver identified as Hamid lost control of his bike due to sudden puncture of its tyre and rammed into the iron fence of metro bus track. As a result of which he sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Fire: A fire broke out in the godown of rexine and foam in the Subzazar area on Friday. The cause of the fire was stated to be a short-circuit.

roof collapse: A man and a woman were injured when the roof of their railway quarter near Domoria bridge collapsed on Friday.

Rescuers pulled out the two survivors from the debris of the quarter and removed to Mayo Hospital, Lahore. The condition of the injured was stated to be stable.

Farewell: A farewell ceremony was held at Central Police Office in honour of Punjab Highway Patrol Additional IG Manzor Sarwar Chaudhry. The inspector general of police, Punjab, said that Manzoor Sarwar was among those officers who had always adopted the policy of merit and public service in a better way and enhanced the prestige of the department. rewarded: The DIG Operations awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates to three inspectors/SHOs on Friday.

The SHOs who were rewarded are: Zaheerud Din, Imran Khan and Abdul Majid. They have been posted in the police stations of better category.

Meanwhile, the chief traffic police officer appreciated the licensing staff of Arfa Karim Tower which stood first in performance. The CTO office got second position and Liberty licensing centre got third position.

The CTO said the officials involved in corruption at the licensing centres would be dismissed from service.

Traffic plan: Traffic plan has been finalised for the vehicular traffic coming after concluding dua at Raiwaid Tableegi Ijitma in Raiwind, said Chief Traffic Officer Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik.

Body found: A 65-year-old man, unidentified so far, was found dead in the limits of Data Darbar police on Friday. Passersby spotted the body and informed police. It was removed to morgue.

suspended: The inspector general of police, Punjab, suspended SDPO Rojhan, Rajanpur, on poor performance and negligence. The suspended SDPO, Kaiwan Karim Abbasi, has been directed to report to the CPO.

cell snatcher: Traffic wardens caught a cell phone snatcher and handed him over to the Lorry Adda police on Friday. The arrested accused, identified as Ali, was a criminal record holder and was wanted by police in seven different cases.

shooting: Firing practice was organised at Qila Gujjar Singh District Police Lines on Friday.