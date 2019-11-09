Shahbaz likely to bring Nawaz to London for treatment tomorrow

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif will likely be bringing his brother, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, here for medical treatment on Sunday, sources told Geo News.

According to the sources, arrangements have been made to have Nawaz treated at Harley Street Clinic. Both Nawaz and Shahbaz will take the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Sunday flight to London.

Sharif family have contacted two doctors in London for the former prime minister’s treatment. An appointment has been made for Nawaz at the Harley Street Clinic for Monday. Sources claimed that the Sharif family was also talking to a doctor in New York.

The source shared that Shahbaz will accompany Nawaz to London and he has already spoken to consultants at one of the Harley Street clinics where patients suffering from drop in platelets are treated privately.

It is understood that Shahbaz has been speaking to Nawaz about the need of getting treatment abroad for many days, however, Nawaz refused to consider the option. The trusted source further said Shahbaz has advised Nawaz to consider staying in London for at least five months for full treatment of all medical issues and recovery.

“Shahbaz Sharif has told his brother that his health comes before politics and everything else. It’s important that Nawaz Sharif is in good health and he should get the best possible treatment at the best possible facilities,” the source said.

The PML-N president’s view, according to the source, had also been supported by Services Hospital’s Dr Mehmood Ayaz, who headed the panel of doctors overseeing the treatment of the former prime minister, advising Nawaz to go abroad for treatment. Dr Ayaz had said the medical board set up for the PML-N leader’s treatment would give in writing that he should undergo genetic test from abroad. He said the foreign visit would become essential if doctors want to examine his body tissues in order to diagnose the exact cause of his illness.