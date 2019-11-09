Woman dies in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARIPUR: A woman died and six other passengers were injured when a jeep fell into a ravine in the hilly area of Khanpur tehsil, police said on Friday. The police and rescue officials said that a passenger jeep was on the way to Khanpur from Bhiraray village. The jeep plunged into a gorge near Shah Kabul village. As a result, a woman, Nisa Bibi, died on the spot and six persons were injured.
