Woman dies in accident

HARIPUR: A woman died and six other passengers were injured when a jeep fell into a ravine in the hilly area of Khanpur tehsil, police said on Friday. The police and rescue officials said that a passenger jeep was on the way to Khanpur from Bhiraray village. The jeep plunged into a gorge near Shah Kabul village. As a result, a woman, Nisa Bibi, died on the spot and six persons were injured.