Four uplift schemes approved

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party approved four development schemes of local government sector, industries and skill development and school education sector at an estimated cost of Rs 3627.247 million.

The schemes were approved in the 24th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year. The meeting was chaired by P&D Board Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani.

The schemes are: Establishment of Punjab Local Government Academy Building, Lahore, for Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) at a cost of Rs 2,107.109 million; Hunarmand Nojwan Programme at a cost of Rs 1,500 million, TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) Curricular Integration Programme (PC-II) at a cost of Rs 10 million and Third Party Evaluation of Unique Identification of Students in Public Schools (Phase-I, PC-II) at a cost of Rs 10.138 million.