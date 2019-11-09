One killed, seven injured in Mansehra accident

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and seven others sustained injuries when a passenger jeep plunged into a ravine in Shinkiari area on Friday. The jeep carrying passengers was on its way to Pulwai village from Shinkiari when it skidded off the road and plunged into the ravine. The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital in Shinkiari where doctors pronounced Mohammad Hussain dead. The injured were referred to hospitals in Mansehra and Abbottabad where the condition of three of them was stated to be critical. In another incident happened in Tarangri Pain, one Fazl Rabi killed his younger brother, Fazl Alai, and managed to flee. According to police, both brothers had a dispute over the ownership of an ancestral house for several years. The police after lodging a first information report started raids to arrest the accused.