Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for settling differences through talks

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that Kartarpur Corridor is the historic gift of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Sikh community.

Talking to the elected representatives at Punjab House Islamabad, Usman Buzdar said the government was providing every possible facility to the Sikh visitors coming to Pakistan for attending the inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor project.

The completion of this project has promoted positive sentiments about Pakistan in India and hearts of the Sikh community living across the globe are filled with the emotions of joys and happiness, he added. Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of the Sikh community living in India and other parts of the world and this important step aimed at promoting inter-religious harmony and brotherhood has earned international prestige and honour for Pakistan. In fact, the whole world is unable to present such an example of protection and up-gradation of religious places of minorities, he said, adding that the step would help to promote peace, brotherhood and affection. Talking about the prevailing political situation, including the march, he maintained that political differences were always settled through dialogue and no agitation tactics should be adopted which may result in creating difficulties for the citizens. Pakistan’s international image has been affected due to the march. The political differences should not reach such a point to damage the nation’s integrity and honour and give an opportunity to the opponents to criticise Pakistan, he added. There is a need to promote mutual understanding and coordination for economic stabilisation and the political leaders should show statesmanship keeping in view the prevailing geographical situation and the ensuing challenges. It is sanguine that Prime Minister Imran Khan is working day and night to transform Pakistan as an important economic power in the world, concluded the chief minister.

smog: Usman Buzdar has said that Wednesday’s sudden increase of smog in Lahore and its suburbs was because of burning the remaining of crops in the border area of India besides changed in direction of wind. Situation is much batter due to the last night rain, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that he continued to monitor smog related situation till late night and issued instructions to the department concerned and administration in this regard. Administration and traffic police were made active for redressing the problems of citizens. He maintained that instruction had been issued to the department concerned to remain alert for coping with smog related situation in the coming days.

Usman Buzdar said that Environment and other departments concerned, including administration should ensure the implementation of the plan formulated to cope with smog in letter and spirit and negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.

The chief minister while issuing instructions to speed up the ongoing campaign against industries, vehicles and brick-kilns involved in spreading pollution said that strict legal action should be taken against the responsible. He directed to run awareness campaign for informing the people about the preventive measures to protect themselves from smog.