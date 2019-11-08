Political differences always settled through talks: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that Kartarpur Corridor is the historic gift of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Sikh community.

Talking to the elected representatives at Punjab House Islamabad, Usman Buzdar said the government was providing every possible facility to the Sikh visitors coming to Pakistan for attending the inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor project.

The completion of this project has promoted positive sentiments about Pakistan in India and hearts of the Sikh community living across the globe are filled with the emotions of joys and happiness, he added. Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of the Sikh community living in India and other parts of the world and this important step aimed at promoting inter-religious harmony and brotherhood has earned international prestige and honour for Pakistan. In fact, the whole world is unable to present such an example of protection and up-gradation of religious places of minorities, he said, adding that the step would help to promote peace, brotherhood and affection.

Talking about the prevailing political situation, including the march, he maintained that political differences were always settled through dialogue and no agitation tactics should be adopted which may result in creating difficulties for the citizens. Pakistan’s international image has been affected due to the march.

The political differences should not reach such a point to damage the nation’s integrity and honour and give an opportunity to the opponents to criticise Pakistan, he added. There is a need to promote mutual understanding and coordination for economic stabilisation and the political leaders should show statesmanship keeping in view the prevailing geographical situation and the ensuing challenges. It is sanguine that Prime Minister Imran Khan is working day and night to transform Pakistan as an important economic power in the world, concluded the chief minister.