Pakistan to host circle-style Kabaddi World Cup in Jan

LAHORE: Pakistan will host the 2020 edition of the circle-style Kabaddi World Cup from January 12-18 in Lahore, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur.

India hosted all six circle style World Cups which have been held so far. The last one took place in 2016.

The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation stated that 10 teams, including India, Australia, England, Iran, Canada and Kenya, will take part in the tournament.

The winners will get Rs10 million, the runners-up will receive Rs7.5 million, and the team finishing third will be given Rs5 million. An exhibition fixture will also be played between the women’s sides of Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

PKF president Chaudhry Shafay revealed that eight out of nine teams have confirmed their participation. The Indian authorities are expected to confirm their participation by next month. Talking to reporters in Lahore, Shafay expressed excitement over getting the hosting rights of the mega event. “We are excited about this event. We are prepared well for the event and will try to host it in the best possible way,” he added.

He said that this event would encourage more Pakistani youngsters to take up this sport. “This event will help us bring this game in limelight in the country,” he said. The event’s detailed schedule will be disclosed soon.