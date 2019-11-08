PQFTL credit rating maintained

KARACHI: VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the Insurer Financial Strength rating of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) at ‘A+’ (Single A Plus) with stable outlook, a statement said on Thursday.

The rating assigned signifies high capacity to meet policyholder obligations and contractual obligations reflected by the company’s adequate capitalisation and liquidity profile, it added. Business generated through the Bancatakaful channel has been the highest contributor to top-line.

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited is the pioneer and the dedicated takaful company operating for more than a decade offering financial protection to everyone with a history of robust profitability ratios, the statement said.

PQFTL Director Finance and Company Secretary Kamran Saleem said, “It is a pleasure for all the stakeholders to witness that the robust performance of PQFTL, in all aspects of its business, is being recognised by one of the leading rating agencies in the country.”