AEDB approves 11 wind power projects

ISLAMABAD: The Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) accorded approval for issuance of letters of support (LOS) for 11 wind power projects having combine power generation capacity 558MWs.

The AEDB meeting that held here on Wednesday with Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan in the chair took this decision.

The Board took up agenda item regarding issuance of LOS for 11 Wind Projects falling under Category-II under the Cabinet Committee on Energy. Nepra has issued tariff for these projects and are scheduled to achieve their financial close by November 18, 2019.

The Board after in-depth deliberations and fresh views from National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved the issuance of LOS for these projects.

These projects including ACT 2 Wind (Pvt) Ltd (50 MW), Artistic Wind Power (Pvt) Ltd (50 MW), Din Energy (Pvt) Ltd (50 MW), Gul Ahmed Electric Ltd (50 MW), Indus Wind Energy Ltd (50 MW), Lakeside Energy (Pvt) Ltd (50 MW), Liberty Wind Power-1 (Pvt) Ltd (50 MW), Liberty Wind Power-2 (Pvt) Ltd (50 MW), NASDA Green Energy (Pvt) Ltd (50 MW), Metro Wind Power Ltd (60 MW) and another 48.30 MW Transatlantic Energy Pvt Ltd.

Federal Minister for Power on the occasion reiterated the commitment of present government to promote renewable energy in the country.