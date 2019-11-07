close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

ECP rejects Fazl’s statement

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday rejected the statement of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman regarding election results in which he alleged that ECP had admitted the results of 95 percent polling stations were without the signatures of polling agents.

In a statement, the ECP said the Commission had not issued any such statistics in its report. Furthermore, the Commission said it expected that such unauthenticated and fake references would be avoided in future.

In his speech to the Azadi March here, JUI-Fazl leader had called the 2018 elections as massively rigged and in this connection had referred to the Election Commission as well.

More From Pakistan