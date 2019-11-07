Tree plantation campaign

LAHORE:On the direction of National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), IG AD Khowaja, Uthal Sector launched tree plantation campaign “Clean & Green Pakistan” by planting a sapling at the Winder Sector along National Highways.

Sector Commander Shah Asad stated this while planting a sapling with the coordination of forest department. Following the directions, the green and clean Lesbela campaign has been launched from Winder to Uthal.

Sector commander Motorway Police Shah Asad informed that from Winder to Uthal 10,000 saplings would be planted. He appreciated the efforts of Forest Officer Maqbool Hassan Dashti who played a central role in making this campaign a success. He said that 9,000 more saplings would be planted in next nine days. He informed that Motorway Police would look after these saplings.

Shah Asad said the purpose of the campaign was to motivate people to plant more and more saplings as trees play an important role in keeping the environment clean and help to make economic gains.“It is our collective responsibility to take an active part in this campaign by planting the maximum number of trees”, he said.