close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

Breast cancer awareness cycle rally tomorrow

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

Islamabad: With the incidence of breast cancer being very high in the country, the Shifa Foundation, a nonprofit organisation with countrywide presence, has launched the Pink Lady Campaign to create public awareness of the prevention, early detection, and cure of the deadly disease.

During the campaign, cancer awareness sessions will be held in corporate organizations, educational institutions, and people via social and conventional media.

The Shifa Foundation is going to organise a bicycle rally to spread awareness about Breast Cancer among the public, particularly women.

The event rally will take place at 10 a.m on November 7 at the Pakistan Monument, Islamabad. People from all walks of life will participate in it in large numbers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad