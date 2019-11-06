Breast cancer awareness cycle rally tomorrow

Islamabad: With the incidence of breast cancer being very high in the country, the Shifa Foundation, a nonprofit organisation with countrywide presence, has launched the Pink Lady Campaign to create public awareness of the prevention, early detection, and cure of the deadly disease.

During the campaign, cancer awareness sessions will be held in corporate organizations, educational institutions, and people via social and conventional media.

The Shifa Foundation is going to organise a bicycle rally to spread awareness about Breast Cancer among the public, particularly women.

The event rally will take place at 10 a.m on November 7 at the Pakistan Monument, Islamabad. People from all walks of life will participate in it in large numbers.