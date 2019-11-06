Kaira for early release of Zardari

LAHORE: PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said that the party believed in struggle in a democratic way and it would also adopt the same path to send the government home.

Addressing a press conference, Kaira said that the PPP had welcomed relief given to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. He stated that PPP-P President Asif Ali Zardari was also facing serious health issues and demanded his release immediately.

Kaira expressed hope that the way Maryam Nawaz had received bail, Faryal Talpur would also receive it on merit. To a question, he said the PPP would not remove the “fascist” government while using a fascist approach. He added that while keeping in view the fragile state of democracy in Pakistan, the PPP was moving ahead quite carefully.