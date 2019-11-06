17-member ASEAN parliamentary delegation arrives

ISLAMABAD: A 17-member parliamentary delegation of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) led by President of Majlis Perundingan Islam Dato Muhammad Azmi Abdul Hamid of Malaysia has arrived on a three-day official visit to Pakistan. The delegation includes members of the parliaments of Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar and Singapore.

The delegation during its stay in Pakistan will meet president and prime minister of Pakistan, speaker National Assembly, chairman Senate and chairman and members of the Parliamentary Kashmir Committee.

The delegation will also go to Muzaffarabad and visit the Line of Control besides holding a meeting with president and prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The visit of ASEAN parliamentarians to Pakistan will afford an opportunity to create strong awareness about the Kashmir issue in ASEAN countries and to gain support to highlight the ongoing atrocities by Indian security forces against innocent Kashmiris at the regional and international forums.