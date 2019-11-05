Sindh presents horrific tale of destruction: Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Monday raised a question that how the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership was talking against the incompetence of the federal government when Sindh, from Karachi till Kashmore, presents a horrific tale of destruction even after their rule for the three consecutive tenures.

“People in Sindh are losing their lives by stray dog bites. They do not have access to clean drinking water, and deaths of children in Tharparkar due to malnutrition are increasing with each passing day,” said Kamal.

He said this while speaking to party workers at an inauguration ceremony of UC -29, District Korangi, in Taj Colony. He said that AIDS and dengue had claimed thousands of lives. Hospitals were in dilapidated conditions, hundreds of thousands of children were out of schools and those going who were going to schools did not have access to quality education.

“Karachi is on a ventilator and only the PSP has good doctors to cure this country,” Kamal said while talking about the economic lifeline of Pakistan. “People have realised the fact after experimenting all, whereas, our flawless past is the real testament to our character.”

The PSP chief urged the federal government to facilitate Liaquatpur train victims’ families who were running from pillars to post to trace the whereabouts of their missing loved ones. The government should demonstrate seriousness towards the massive train tragedy.

It was unfortunate that the federation did not pay heed to the problems of the province. The government considers the Sindhi population as fool and believed they would continue to rule in the province, despite their poor performance.

Under such grim circumstances, Kamal said, Sindhis should think and decide for the prosperity and existence of the next generations. They had to convey a message to the government that they would not tolerate it anymore. The next generations were more important than any political affiliations, and Sindhis should elect their representatives on the basis of merit so that the identity of the province could be restored with dignity before the world.