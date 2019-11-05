Two more cops arrested over killing of boy in celebratory gunfire

Police on Monday arrested two more cops in the killing case of a teenage boy on Sunday due to celebratory gunfire in Shah Latif. Zubair Rasheed and Imad, were arrested by police, and cases had been registered against them.

Earlier, police constable Uzair was also arrested for his alleged involvement in the incident. Police said that the arrested suspects had nominated groom’s father and uncle in the case but they were yet to be arrested. Uzair and Rasheed were posted to the Steel Town while Imad to the Mobina Town police station, adding that Uzair brought his cousin’s illegal weapon for celebratory firing in the wedding.

Fourteen-year-old Mudasir, son of Ghulam Abbas, was allegedly killed while 11-year-old Abrar, son of Ashfaq was injured due to celebratory gunfire during a wedding ceremony near the Hilal Pakistan School within the limits of the Quaidabad police station. The body, who had received a bullet injury in his face, was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Reacting to the information, police reached the scene and initiated investigations. Police said the incident took place during the wedding ceremony of a person, Fareen Shah, in which Uzair resorted to aerial firing.

House robbed in North Karachi

A group of four unidentified persons robbed a house in North Karachi on Monday. According to police, the house owned by Danish was robbed by is located in Sector 11, North Karachi, within the limits of the Sir Syed police station.

The robbers held the family members hostage at gunpoint and looted four tolas of gold and Rs200,000 in cash. The owner of the house said that the burglars gad entered his ground-plus-two-storey house at around 10am and stayed for two hours. He added that the robbers had covered their faces with handkerchiefs, and after looting valuables from the ground floor, they went to the first and second floors of the house and took away cash, jewellery and other valuables from there.

Responding to information, police reached the property and inquired about the incident. Police said that they had obtained fingerprints to trace and arrest the suspects. A case has been registered and investigations are continuing.