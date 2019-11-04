close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
November 4, 2019

Family of fire victims waits for announced relief

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2019

SUKKUR: The family of four unfortunate burnt female victims in a domestic fire in Khairpur, is still waiting for compensation and relief announced by the authorities.

Rasool Bakhsh Kandharo, a local resident, informed that the fire erupted from the kitchen a few days ago in the village Drib Rozi, Khairpur, and engulfed the entire house, in which four of the family members including three women and a child were burnt to death. The victims were identified as Navida, w/o Imran Ali, Nazul, w/o Shafi Muhammad, Naseem, w/o Meer Khan, and her daughter baby Azra, d/o Meer Khan. Bakhsh claimed that after the incident, former chief minister Sindh, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Muhammad Naeem Ahmed Sindhu, PPP MPA Naeem Ahmed Kharal, PPP General Secretary Sukkur Division, Syed Bachal Shah and others visited the victims’ family and announced jobs, besides the construction of house from SRSO and to compensate from Bait-ul-Mal and Sindh Bank. He said their announcement was proven merely rhetoric.

