Fatima Bhutto senses political vacuum in Pakistan

SUKKUR: Fatima Bhutto, daughter of Murtaza Bhutto, who was killed in a police encounter, visited Larkana after a long time and met with the party activists, saying that she felt a political vacuum in the current scenario.

Fatima Bhutto, who is the de facto leader of Pakistan People’s Party (Shaheed Bhutto group), also visited Bhutto’s mausoleum in Gharhi Khuda Bakhsh, and laid floral wreaths on the graves of her father Murtaza Bhutto, grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, grandmother Nusrat and aunt Benazir Bhutto.

She also offered Fateha and returned to the Al-Murtaza House, Larkana. The sources said Ms Bhutto has decided to launch political activities under the ambit of PPP-Shaheed Bhutto group. They said she has sensed the prevailing political vacuum in the country, especially after the assassination of former PM Benazir Bhutto and her father Murtaza Bhutto.