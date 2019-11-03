close
Sun Nov 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2019

Fatima Bhutto senses political vacuum in Pakistan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2019

SUKKUR: Fatima Bhutto, daughter of Murtaza Bhutto, who was killed in a police encounter, visited Larkana after a long time and met with the party activists, saying that she felt a political vacuum in the current scenario.

Fatima Bhutto, who is the de facto leader of Pakistan People’s Party (Shaheed Bhutto group), also visited Bhutto’s mausoleum in Gharhi Khuda Bakhsh, and laid floral wreaths on the graves of her father Murtaza Bhutto, grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, grandmother Nusrat and aunt Benazir Bhutto.

She also offered Fateha and returned to the Al-Murtaza House, Larkana. The sources said Ms Bhutto has decided to launch political activities under the ambit of PPP-Shaheed Bhutto group. They said she has sensed the prevailing political vacuum in the country, especially after the assassination of former PM Benazir Bhutto and her father Murtaza Bhutto.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan